'Frozen 2' release date, plot rumors: Sequel for November release; production to begin soon

Due to the success of the first "Frozen" movie, it comes as to no surprise that a sequel is being made. Disney has just recently announced the official release date for "Frozen 2" and actor Jonathan Groff recently fans with an update regarding the sequel.

"Frozen 2"has been in the works for quite some time, the sequel being announced as early as 2015. Actress Kristen Bell, who plays Anna, confirmed that a script has been written and recording was set for 2016. However, since that confirmation, not much else has been given as the movie's plot is still being kept under wraps.

Recently, Disney has announced that "Frozen 2" is officially scheduled to premiere in theaters on Nov. 27, 2019. There is still quite a long wait, but to tide fans over at least for a little while, there will be an animated short film called "Olaf's Frozen Adventure." This featurette will play before Pixar's newest animated movie, "Coco," when it premieres in the fall.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jonathan Groff, who voices Kristoff in the animated movie, shared a little update regarding the progress of "Frozen 2." Groff stated that he is going to be back in the recording studio to record his parts of the movie in a few weeks."They're really getting into the thick of it, which I'm excited about. I don't know anything about it yet other than I'm about to start recording my section of it," said the actor.

Despite the plot still being under wraps by the producers of the film, it is almost certain that the film will include some new songs. Could those songs be able to top the iconic tunes of the original? There is a chance, but it remains to be seen when the movie premieres in 2019.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" is about the lovable snowman trying to find a new holiday tradition for Anna, Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel) and the rest of the family. According to Disney Animation Head and Pixar Chief Creative Officer John Lasseter, as reported by CinemaBlend, Olaf (Josh Gad), with the help of Sven, will go all around Arendelle to learn about the holiday traditions that families have in the hopes of making one with his newfound family.