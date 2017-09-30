'Frozen 2' release date news: Josh Gad returns to recording studio as Olaf

Anna (Kristen Bell) and Olaf (Josh Gad) in their first meeting since the princess' childhood in the hit Disney film "Frozen" Facebook/DisneyFrozen

"Frozen" is back. Olaf voice artist Josh Gad has recently been spotted back in the recording studio for "Frozen 2," the sequel to the hit Disney film.

In a post on Twitter, Gad is seen posing with "Frozen" producer Peter del Vecho as well as writer-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck inside a recording studio as he reprises his role as the lovable singing-talking snowman Olaf in "Frozen 2."

"It's such a joy 2 back in the booth after this journey began 5 long years ago," Gad wrote in the caption. "The creative team has come up with a story worth the wait #F2."

"Frozen 2" has been confirmed for late 2019. Gad will be joined by stars Idina Menzel as the ice queen Elsa and Kristen Bell as Princess Anna.

The sequel was first announced in March 2015 following the success of "Frozen" in 2013.

While there is no news yet as to what Gad was recording in the studio, there are rumors that his character will be getting a love interest in the film, according to Telegraph.

Critics look forward to the song number that will go up against the first film's massive hit "Let It Go," sung by Menzel's Elsa as she finally, literally, lets go of her long-held secret ice powers.

It is predicted that the new song will be a duet between Elsa and Anna, whose relationship will have surely progressed since the ending of "Frozen."

Music geniuses and composers Cristophe Beck, Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez have yet to openly confirm their return to the sequel.

Olaf will also be starring in the 21-minute holiday special "Olaf's Frozen Adventure," which also stars Bell, Menzel and Jonathan Groff. The animated featurette will open for Pixar Animation's "Coco" on Nov. 22.

"Frozen 2" premieres in theaters on Nov. 27, 2019.