'Frozen 2' release date, cast news: Idina Menzel set to record for sequel

While no other updates of the plot have surfaced over the months for "Frozen 2," some of the stars in the animated feature are set to record. One of them Idina Menzel, the voice behind Elsa herself.

Menzel is set to reprise her role as Elsa in "Frozen 2," and in an interview with MLive, Menzel revealed that she is set to come back to the studio in a few weeks. When asked the inevitable question of what fans can expect in the second installment, Menzel replied that she herself does not know. The actress added that she will only find out once she steps in the booth to record her lines.

Looks like the plot is still under lock and key, despite a few teases here and there. However, before she starts work for "Frozen 2," Menzel is set to complete her tour where she gets to sing the movie's iconic song, "Let it Go." One may think that Menzel would have gotten tired of singing that particular song, but it is not the case for the Broadway star, whose breakout production on stage was "Wicked" after all.

Menzel told Chicago Tribune that she does not tire of singing "Let it Go" at concerts. For her, each night she sings the song, she is reminded of how it has inspired people and how important the song was and is to those who have watched it, especially the kids.

The sequel may still take a while, but Menzel has already reprised her role as Elsa in the "Frozen" animated short film called "Olaf's Frozen Adventure." It will focus on Olaf, who goes around Arendelle with Sven. The trio are looking for Christmas traditions in an attempt to make one with Elsa and Anna, who have none especially after their parents passed away.

"Frozen 2" will premiere on Nov. 27, 2019.