'Friday the 13th: The Game' patch for Xbox One finally released

"Friday the 13th: The Game" developers announced on Thursday that the patch for the Xbox One version of the game is now live. The update fixes various problems that have plagued the game since its release in May.

Developer Illfonic and publisher Gun Media released a statement on the game's Facebook page, saying that they have "significantly reduced crash instances and performed a major sweep on bugs that have been persistent in the Xbox version." They also apologized for the time it took to release the patch and said that they are now working on additional fixes.

In the post, the developers also included a long list of bug fixes pertaining to matchmaking, balance, crashes, memory issues and other gameplay and visual glitches.

Xbox players have been affected the most by the game's problems. The previous update released for other platforms was delayed for the Xbox One due to its failure to pass Microsoft's certification process. This is, in part, because of the then on-going memory leak issue of the game and instability of the new content.

With the release of the Xbox One update, the developers believe it would "greatly increase playability and bring the game in line with other platforms."

Players of the game have encountered numerous issues with it since it was first launched in May, including in-game memory issues and server crashes. Last month, as an attempt to make up for the game's numerous issues, Gun Media released the game's first downloadable content for free.

Shortly after its release, the game's servers were slammed with thousands of players, causing the system to crash. While developers did their best to work out the issues, at the core of some of the problems was the inability to meet the demand that the title's popularity dictated.

"It comes down to so many users, which is a weird problem to have," they concluded in a tweet.

The game owes much of its following to the popularity of the film franchise that it takes its material from. "Friday the 13th" is a horror franchise game that has spawned 12 movies and has a cult following around the world.