'Friday the 13th: The Game' news, updates: DLC roadmap revealed; single-player capability clarified

The signage of Camp Crystal Lake greets players of "Friday the 13th: The Game." Illfonic LLC/Gun Media Holdings, Inc.

"Friday the 13th: The Game" has received official updates regarding its downloadable content (DLC) and single-player capability.

A post on the game's official forums on Sept. 15 revealed developer IllFonic and publisher Gun Media's DLC plans, primarily a large roadmap that points which stage the developers are at with regard to releasing game content to users.

The map shows that the developers have already released Free Clothing Pack 1, Retro Jason and Fast Paced Maps. Next on the list are the Free Emote Pack, Spring Break 1984 Clothing Pack and Part IV Jason, followed by 15 more planned content releases.

The developer also addressed the bugs that are waiting for fixes on Xbox servers.

"The patch was blocked by the Disc Build that was going through [certification]. Aside from time, for Xbox, we can only have one thing in cert at a time so we had to wait for it to clear," the developer explained.

"We had to first submit the exclusive DLC content in one cert and then the disc version that had the game and DLC as a bundle in a subsequent cert," they added.

The developer also clarified that while there were no failures in certification, they did bottleneck themselves with several back-to-back certifications for a number of weeks.

Additionally, they revealed why the single-player capability has been delayed since summer: The developers preferred to make sure that they fixed the core game first before implementing any drastic additions.

The developer's statement also addressed the concern whether or not single-player capability will be affected by existing content: "It doesn't. An artist working on outfits is not the same person that is programming AI. The designer setting up scripted events for single player is not making the new Jason models."

"Friday the 13th: The Game" is a survival horror game based on the film franchise of the same name. The game is set in the mid-1980s and allows for up to eight players at a time.

One player gets to play as Jason, the main character of the franchise, known for stalking, killing and psychologically torturing protagonists. The other seven players get to play as camp counselors, whose objective is to escape the camp either by fulfilling missions or surviving until the time is up.

"Friday the 13th: The Game" has sold over 1.8 million copies since it was released in May.