'Friday the 13th: The Game' news: Spring Break 1984 clothing DLC now downloadable

Promotional poster for the survival horror game "Friday the 13th: The Game" Facebook/Fridaythe13thegame

"The Spring Break 1984" clothing downloadable content (DLC) for the semi-open world survival horror game "Friday the 13th: The Game" can now be downloaded for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The other DLCs are emotes and a road map pack.

Once the new content is downloaded, the free-of-charge DLC emotes will be automatically applied to the game. Communicating to other players will be easier for players who do not have mics. The eight different emotes can be accessed through a wheel in the user interface.

Players need to pay $1.99 to download the "Spring Break 1984" clothing DLC. This cheap offer of the downloadable content is limited and will soon spike up to $3.99.

Players — called counselors — are now able to customize their clothing with this new patch using a new user interface. Choosing the color of the player's avatar's clothing will be possible once this patch is downloaded. Every counselor can now be identified properly from each other, and their survival rate in Camp Crystal Lake gets a slight increase.

A road map can be seen in the game's official forum that will give players hints of what the game will be offering for future DLCs. Bug fixes in the gameplay is also included like the PhD Murder Achievement on Steam and Xbox One. Issues of items not dropping after a Counselor is killed in a hiding spot has been fixed in this patch of content.

According to the same forum, the single player mode is now back on track for development after it's summer release was delayed.

Developed by Illfonic and published by Gun Media, "Friday the 13th: The Game" is a third-person survival horror game that allows players take on the role of teen counselors and one being the Jason Vorhees of the group. Different from most baseline multiplayer platforms, "Friday the 13th: The Game" has an asymmetrical feature that has been capturing gamers since its release back in May.