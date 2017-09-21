'Friday the 13th: The Game' news: Developer reveals three-month long DLC plans, new game mode

Promotional image for IllFonic's "Friday the 13th: The Game." Facebook/Fridaythe13thGame

Here's some good news for "Friday the 13th: The Game" players. Developer IllFonic recently put out official details regarding the plans for forthcoming story expansions in its popular survival horror title.

In the game's official Forum post, IllFonic and publisher Gun Media revealed their downloadable content (DLC) guide for "Friday the 13th: The Game" for the next three months. This includes the Free Emote Pack, Spring Break 1984 Clothing Pack, Part IV Jason, and the Jarvis House Map.

Single player news DLC roadmap; https://t.co/zy8tB7ZiTl pic.twitter.com/2x0VELMnOo — Friday The 13th Game (@Friday13thGame) September 15, 2017

A brand-new game mode – which may consist of several objective-based missions – and tougher single-player challenges will also be released in the future. Apparently, they attributed the single-player content's delay to the system's bugs and glitches that need to be addressed first.

"We have hired additional people, are working with contractors and even diverted others working on other tasks to help," IllFonic's executive producer, Joshua Gertz, said. "We have also decided to take a look at Single Player and we are breaking it into a number of different experiences that can be released independent of one another. This way as soon as one thing is done we can launch it without having to wait on everything else."

"Friday the 13th: The Game" is set in mid-1980s and allows eight persons to play in one game. One player will control Jason whose objective is to kill counselors – A.J. Mason, Brandon "Buggzy" Wilson, Adam Palomino, Eric "J.R." LaChappa, Chad Kensington, Vanessa Jones, Deborah Kim, Kenny Riedell, Jenny Myers, Tiffany Cox and Tommy Jarvis – as many as possible.

Since its digital released last May 26, "Friday the 13th: The Game" has already sold 1.8 million copies worldwide. The number is expected to rise in the following month, as the survival horror game will get a physical release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms on Oct. 13.