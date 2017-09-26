'Friday the 13th' gameplay news: '1984 Spring Break Outfit Pack' update with bug fixes and new features

Promotional image for the "Friday the 13th" Game Twitter/Friday13thGame

Fans of the "Friday the 13th" game have a few things to look forward to in the latest downloadable content (DLC) made available. The update brings the players back to the Spring Break season of 1984.

The game's update is titled "1984 Spring Break Outfit Pack" and as the name implies, the update is loaded with new clothing options for characters to wear to match the season. Expect to see swimsuits and other similar clothing choices that allows the player's character to escape from Jason's grasp – all while looking good.

The main characters are not the only ones who will be getting some new clothes to wear. All the camp counselors in the game will also get their own set of clothing. Various styles and colors of shirts, lifeguard shirts, button-down shirts, tank tops, one and two-piece swimsuits for women and many others.

This DLC was launched alongside the new patch for the "Friday the 13th" game. A post on the game's official site laid out the whole list of fixes and new features. Aside from the new clothes for characters to wear, the new outfit customization feature is now included through the improved user interface, which can let players navigate the menus and character options.

There is also a new emote customization wheel that lets players assign several communication emotes to the wheel, with eight free communication emotes added to what is already there. There are also some fixes to the perks during gameplay, including some bugs found in the achievements for the Xbox One and PC versions of the game.

One of the bugs come in the form of the screen suddenly going black while loading a map and some connectivity issues have also been fixed. The bugs that keep awarding XP to the player have also been solved.

The game's developers also discovered and fixed a glitch on a number of spots across Cyrstal Lake, where Jason cannot kill the counselors. The issue of the cars being able to block the lodge entrance has also been addressed.

The "1984 Spring Break Outfit Pack" update is a paid update with a price tag of $1.99 to get the whole collection of spring break outfits.