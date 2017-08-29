'Friday the 13th' game news: Expect new Jason, maps, emotes and DLC

Signage of "Camp Crystal Lake" greets players of "Friday the 13th: The Game" Illfonic LLC, Gun Media Holdings, Inc.

Good news for players of "Friday the 13th: The Game." Developers Illfonic announced a ton of new updates to keep gamers on their toes.

In the game's newly updated website, one of the many things the company announced was the upcoming release of new emotes. Players could use this to communicate with your fellow players without alerting a nearby Jason.

Illfonic is also about to release smaller, fast-paced maps and a brand-new map "ripped straight from the films." Aside from that, the makers will also add a new playable Jason and counselors.

No news on who the additional victims are, but the makers dropped hints in their website that the new counselors could be new characters that are "walking the trails of Crystal lake for the first time" or familiar faces. Either one or both are sure to excite longtime fans and new players alike.

The game's main villain and slasher, Jason, will also be getting a revamp. He is about to get additional kill moves. Unfortunately, the new Retro Jason skin will be removed to get some much-needed fixing. Developers say it may take a month.

Other additional downloadable features are clothing packs for counselors. The Spring Break 1984 DLC will feature swimsuits and other outfits, each will cost $4. Although for a limited time, there will be a 50% discount. Counselors will also get two new outfits each.

The initial release of the game had plenty of issues from multiple bugs, server issues, memory leaks, and more. Despite that, the game sold almost two million copies earlier this month.

The "Friday the 13th" franchise started with the original movie under the same name. The film was released in 1980. The original film earned over $39.7 million in the box office and starred Kevin Bacon, Betsy Palmer, and Adrienne King.

Since then, eleven more sequels and spin-offs have been made. Novels, comic books, documentaries, video games, and a television show are just some of the biproducts of the original slasher film created by Victor Miller and directed by Sean S. Cunningham.