Free Netflix on T-Mobile USA: How does it work? Full details for availing promo

The Netflix logo is shown in this illustration photograph in Encinitas, California, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

T-Mobile is catering to its customer base with a free Netflix subscription. Anyone with two standard rate lines under the T-Mobile One family plan can get avail of the promo, which began on Sept. 12.

Netflix, the streaming service responsible for well-loved series like "Stranger Things," "Narcos," "House of Cards," "A Series of Unfortunate Events" and "BoJack Horseman," now comes for free with T-Mobile One's family plan as long as users have at least two standard rate lines.

Dubbed Netflix On Us," the promo offers the $9.99 per month Netflix standard subscription for qualified T-Mobile users. This allows for streaming on two devices. Users should note that only one Netflix subscription is allowed per family plan.

Those who prefer the $11.99 premium plan can pay an additional $2 monthly. The premium plan provides streaming for up to four devices and allows Ultra HD 4K streaming as well. Premium plan subscribers will also have to upgrade their data plan, as T-Mobile enforces a 480p resolution limit on video streaming services.

The free Netflix promo is exclusive to family plan subscribers, which means the following plans are not eligible:

T-Mobile @Work

T-Mobile ONE Voice with a single line

T-Mobile ONE 2 lines for $100 tax inclusive

T-Mobile ONE Unlimited 55+ tax inclusive

No Credit Check

Prepaid

Any tax excluded plans

Any Mobile Internet plans (including DIGITS, LineLink and Wearable)

The good news is that availing the free Netflix promo also entitles users to Family Allowances, which gives subscribers text and call management controls over the lines on their accounts.

This means subscribers can set a talk time limit for all calls, block device usage during set periods of time and set Never Allowed Numbers, among other capabilities — perfect for parents and those using the plan for shared devices.

The promo can be availed once a T-Mobile One family subscriber activates their free plan by visiting a T-Mobile store, going to T-Mobile.com or calling 1-800-TMobile.