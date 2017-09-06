Free games list for Xbox Live Gold subscribers unveiled: Two racing games plus more

Gold members of Xbox Live are in for a treat as the new lineup of free games for Xbox Live Gold subscribers has been announced by Microsoft for the month of September. As early as Sept. 1, owners of Xbox One and Xbox 360 can now acquire two new games with another upcoming two free games later in the month.

A Lamborghini Veneno, one of the high-performance race cars featured in one of the downloadable contents for "Forza Motorsport 5." Forza Motorsport's official website

For Xbox One, Gold subscribers will immediately be able to enjoy "Forza Motorsport 5: Racing Game of the Year Edition" since it is available from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30. "Forza Motorsport 5" was one of the best racing games of 2013 and one of Xbox One's launch titles of 2013, its Racing Game of the Year Edition is bundled with new cars and all the available downloadable contents (DLCs) of the game.

As for Xbox 360 owners with Gold subscription, "Hydro Thunder Hurricane" is also available for pickup from Sept.1 to 15. "Hydro Thunder Hurricane," like "Forza Motorsport 5," is also a racing game but features boats instead of cars. It was initially released back in 2010 by Microsoft Studios and had favorable reviews.

Later in the month of September, two new games will also become available for free. One is "Oxenfree" for Xbox One, a suspense/thriller supernatural mystery game that was released back in 2016 for several gaming platforms. According to Forbes, the title had highly appraised reviews. The other is the award-winning "Battlefield 3," a popular first-person shooter (FPS) developed by DICE and published by EA back in 2011 for multiple platforms as well.

"Oxenfree" will be available for free starting Sept. 16 until Oct. 15 while "Battlefield 3" will be available on Sept. 16 to 30.

A total of four new games will be made exclusively available for Xbox Live Gold subscribers for the month of September.

It is also worth noting that "Games With Gold" releases for the Xbox 360 in the future will be made available to Xbox One through backward compatibility program. More games are expected to be released each month and in the foreseeable for both consoles.