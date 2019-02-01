Free Church minister wins national award for prison work

The Rev Bob Akroyd

A minister in the Free Church of Scotland has won a national award in recognition of his pastoral care work at a prison in Edinburgh.

The Rev Bob Akroyd is this year's recipient of the Butler Trust Award presided over HRH the Princess Royal, which recognises and celebrates outstanding work and best practice at UK prisons as well as in the areas of probation and youth justice.

The Butler Trust was first set up in 1985 by Veronica Linklater, now Baroness Linklater of Butterstone, former prison governor, Rev Peter Timms OBE, and David Astor, former editor of The Observer, and is named after Richard Austen Butler, later Lord Butler of Saffron Walden who introduced a series of reforms to improve the management, care and rehabilitation of offenders.

Rev Akroyd, who also lectures at Edinburgh Theological Seminary, is receiving the award in honour of his outstanding work in HMP Edinburgh.

In announcing the award, the Butler Trust praised the 'exceptional support' that Rev Akroyd had provided 'to both prisoners and staff' and 'his outstanding pastoral care helping families and colleagues through remembrance and grief as well as in celebrations of life'.

Joanne Smith, acting residential officer at HMP Edinburgh who nominated Rev Akroyd, said he was 'incredibly friendly, genuine and larger than life', and was regularly requested by name by prisoners seeking support 'regardless of their own beliefs'.

'Bob does not expect anyone to share his faith, or even have a faith of their own, and is completely indiscriminate in his approach to supporting those around him,' she said.

In addition to being a 'favourite' among prisoners, she said staff also regularly turned to him in difficult times.

'Bob delivers his full attention, making you feel safe and encapsulated by his love and devotion to God, delivering a support and guidance that I have never known anywhere or with anyone else before,' she said.

'Bob unlocks potential and transforms lives. He helps each individual to shoulder their burdens and empowers them to move forward to a more positive future, where they are able to successfully tackle life and its problems head on, becoming the best and strongest version of themselves - a version they might not have even known, or dared hope, existed before his unwavering hand was offered in support.'

Responding to his award, Rev Akroyd said: 'I am humbled and also delighted to receive this award. I feel particularly honoured because I was nominated by a fellow member of staff at HMP Edinburgh.

'I never expected to work in a prison and I certainly never expected to be honoured for working in a prison.

'This whole episode reminds me that God is good all the time and that good relationships with people are so important in every aspect of Christian service.'