Franklin Graham plans return to UK after successful tour

Mark King

Franklin Graham speaking to thousands of people in Liverpool on 14 May 2022.(Photo: Billy Graham Evangelistic Association)

US evangelist Franklin Graham is planning to visit the UK again next year after a successful tour. 

Graham faced strong opposition when he first announced his God Loves You tour back in 2020 and multiple venues cancelled their bookings. Graham was successful with legal action against some of the cancellations. 

The pandemic caused the tour to be postponed until this year.

Some people criticised his return to the UK, including members of the Welsh Assembly and Metro Mayor of Liverpool, Steve Rotherham, who called Graham a "known hate preacher".

Despite this, the God Loves You tour was held successfully across four cities - Sheffield, Liverpool, South Wales and London.

London's Excel Centre was the final stop and was attended by over 7,000 people.

In addition to Graham delivering a message about God's love, the crowd were treated to live music performances by CeCe Winans and Michael W Smith. 

According to the Belfast Newsletter, Graham wants to return to the UK with another tour in 2023.

"We're coming back to the UK next year for a crusade over six weeks," he said.

"The simple Christian message needs to be delivered more regularly in the UK." 

