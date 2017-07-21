Franklin Graham condemns 'pornographic' Teen Vogue guide to anal sex: 'Sodomy is a sin against God.'

x

Franklin Graham has hit out at Teen Vogue magazine condemning its 'pornographic' article offering a guide on anal sex to its readers. The evangelist called the content 'perverse and morally degenerate', insisting that 'Sodomy is a sin against God.'

Franklin Graham condemned a Teen Vogue guide to anal sex as 'pornography'. Facebook

Graham, the conservative commentator and president of Christian relief group Samaritan's Purse, implored parents to teach their children against the influence of 'socialist progressives' in his attack on the Teen Vogue article, 'Anal Sex: What You Need To Know'.

He wrote on Facebook: 'Teaching anal sex to children? How disgusting. Teen Vogue just published an in-depth, graphic guide on how to engage in anal sex. The target audience of this magazine is ages 11-17!

'They are glorifying anal sex and doing nothing to warn young readers of the extreme dangers that this practice brings from a medical standpoint. Even more important are the spiritual ramifications. Sodomy is a sin against God.'

The Teen Vogue article has won significant attention online, including the outrage of conservatives – seen in the #pullteenvogue campaign launched by mother Elizabeth Johnson, which Graham applauded. 'Good for her!' he wrote, 'this content is perverse and morally degenerate'.

He said that the publication was 'now in the category of a porn magazine and should be regulated as such... Your local drug store or grocery store that is selling this magazine might not be aware that they're selling pornography. Let's make them aware and ask them to take Teen Vogue off their shelves'.

Graham concluded: 'Parents be warned. Teach your children the truth about sexual relations. Warn them against what the socialist progressives want to push on the innocents.

'This issue of Teen Vogue tells them the lie that, "There is no wrong way to experience sexuality and no way is better than any other." Schools will not teach the truth, the media will not teach the truth—it's up to you to raise your children in truth and knowledge.'