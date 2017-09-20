Frankie Muniz is back on TV for 'DWTS'

Frankie Nuniz starred as the titular character in "Malcolm in the Middle" "Malcolm in the Middle" website

Former child star Frankie Muniz has been on hiatus on TV but is now getting back in the scene by being a part of "Dancing With the Stars" on ABC on Sept. 18. The actor has an explanation as to why fans have not seen much of him doing a lot of acting gigs lately and, apparently, it has something to do with his new hobby.

Even though Muniz did not completely fall off the radar in the world of television because he was still seen doing some short stints on projects like "Criminal Minds" and "Sharknado 3," there is no question that he has not been on TV for the most part. In an interview with People, the 31-year-old actor revealed that he is now a professional car racer since his last TV stint doing "Malcolm in the Middle."

Muniz said got so focused on car racing hobby that he decided to do it professionally. He was also involved in a band called You Hang Up, in which he played the drums for a while. It is another endeavor that Muniz found himself deeply focused on after being quite famous on TV.

The former child star said that the timing was right for him to join "DWTS," as this is the first time that he felt like he could do what he wants. He added that the encouragement of some of his friends who have done the show has helped him with his decision to join. He is looking forward to having fun on the show and having a new experience through dancing.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the show's 25th season will have Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa Lachey along with football star Terrell Owens and basketball star Derek Fisher. These are just among the celebrities who will join this season's "DWTS," which airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.