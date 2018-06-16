Fox News' Harris Faulkner says her faith and military upbringing have shaped her values

Harris Faulkner, co-host of Fox's popular talk show "Outnumbered," believes that much of her success is a result of her military upbringing, but it is her faith in God that gives her a purpose in life.

In a recent interview with CBN News, Faulkner shared how her father, a retired Army officer and a pilot who served during the Vietnam War, had immersed her in battle stories while she was growing up.

Apart from the battle stories, Faulkner also learned several military principles that she has applied throughout her life.

"Most of us need the principles of the military to get through. You need to know how to put a mission together to victory!" the TV host said, according to CBN News.

Faulkner says her friends often make fun of her because she is "just so disciplined and so set in my ways."

The Emmy award-winning news anchor shares some of the lessons she has learned being raised in a military family in her new book, "9 Rules of Engagement: A Military Brat's Guide to Life and Success."

One piece of advice that she dispenses in her book is to "recruit your special forces." She noted that special military units like the Navy Seals and Green Beret do not travel by hundreds when they go out on missions.

"[T]hey choose certain people for certain missions. And I think in life that's how we have to be," she said, according to CBN News.

"We become like the five people we spend most of our time with; Oh, we've got to be picky, and you might have to fire a few people who don't belong in that inner circle because they can't help you be your best and further your purpose," she continued.

The TV host also emphasized the significance of faith in her life. "My mission in life is to get to heaven, so the people I have in my inner circle I don't allow to do the 'rule breaking' that we know as Christians we can't," she said.

Faulkner's book features 16 pages of photos of her early life and career, as well as several interviews with current and former generals, officers and other military families.

The book, which is part memoir, part motivational life guide, also includes some stories from her father's career that highlight how military principles can be applied even outside of the battlefield.

Faulkner believes that her success in her career is a result of all the prayers that her father said for her while he was in combat. She said that she has achieved her dream in every aspect of life and her purpose now is to "help as many people rise as possible."