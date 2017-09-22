'Forza Motorsport 7' news: Official demo live on Xbox One and Windows 10

Collect over 700 Forzavista cars in the latest "Forza Motorsport 7." YouTube/Xbox

Last Sept. 19, Microsoft announced the release of the "Forza Motorsport 7" demo on both Xbox One and Windows 10, just weeks before the official release date of the said racing video game. It is the 10th installment of the "Forza" series, developed by Turn Studios and published by Microsoft Studios.

According to Microsoft, the demo showcases "three unique racing experiences" that will surely appeal to the heart of any avid racing video game player anywhere.

"Drive the Forza Motorsport 7 cover car – the Porsche 911 GT2 RS – to the brand-new Dubai circuit and experience the thrill of navigating the Jebel Hafeet Pass, one of the most famous driving roads in the world," read Microsoft's announcement. "Or, pilot the massive Mercedes-Benz Tankpool racing truck to victory at the high-speed Mugello circuit in Italy."

"With Forza Motorsport 7, everyone can experience the danger and beauty of competitive racing at their limit. Collect over 700 Forzavista cars, including the largest collection of Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Porsches available in any racing game. Master over 30 famous environments with dynamic conditions that change every time you race," they added.

A new launch trailer was also released along with the free trial. Available in 4K resolution, the trailer gives players a glimpse of what to expect in the latest installment of the "Forza" series, along with "realistic audible and visual experiences."

Microsoft also announced the "Voices of Motorsports" contributors who will be part of "Forza Motorsport 7." This year, the roster is composed of several notable celebrities and experts in racecar driving and automotive personalities.

More than 15 contributors were included in this year's "Forza installment," including Ken Block, a professional rally driver with Hoonigan Racing Division; Kim Wolfkill, editor-in-chief of Road & Track; and Shannon McIntosh, professional driver, racing instructor, and ForzaRC host, among others.

"Forza Motorsport 7" will be released on Sept. 29 for Ultimate Edition buyers, and Oct. 3 for Deluxe and Standard Edition owners.