'Forza Motorsport 7' news: Game size nearly 100 GB; Achievements and cars detailed

A promo screenshot for "Forza Motorsport 7" Microsoft Store official website

Whether fans prefer American Muscles, European Exotics, or Japanese Tuners, there will be plenty of cars to choose from in "Forza Motorsport 7" — a staggering 95 gigabytes (GB) racing game.

Developer Turn 10 Studios and publisher Microsoft are sparing no expense at the system requirements of their new racing game. The game will reportedly have a Blu-ray disc, but this will only contain about 45 GB of the data, users will then have to download the remaining 50 GB.

The developer has stated that the game can be played using the disc alone, but they will be missing out on a significant chunk of Forza Driver's cup content, including new competitive and showcase events, and the new trophies and Driver Gear rewards after the players complete the Driver's Cup playthrough. While half of the 95 GB content of the "Forza Motosport 7" is optional, it contains a lot of content, so players are advised to clear the space for the new racing game.

The huge size of "Forza Motorsport 7" does not stop at 95 GB, as an allegedly huge patch will follow soon after the game is released. This update will cover the 4K resolution textures and game assets for the Xbox One. This 4K resolution will then be supplemented by a 60 frames per second (FPS) frame rate, utilizing the Xbox One hardware and using 70 percent of the console's graphics processing unit (GPU).

"Forza Motorsport 7" and its achievements have also been unveiled. The new racing game features dozens of new achievements for players to unlock, most of which are easily attainable and only give five Gamerscore points.

The biggest achievements to unlock in "Motorsport 7" are "Platinum Collector," "Fashion Statement," "Ultimate Collector," "Driver's Cup Elite Champion," "Survival of the Fastest," and "World Traveler." These will all award the player with 50 Gamerscore points each. They will, however, not be easy to obtain and may even require mastery of the game.

"Forza Motorsport 7" will be released on Oct. 3 for Xbox One and Windows 10, while the "huge" patch for the game will follow on Nov. 7.