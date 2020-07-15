Former OM and Keswick Convention leader Peter Maiden passes away aged 72

Peter Maiden, the former international director of Operation Mobilisation and former chairman of the Keswick Convention, passed away on Monday at the age of 72.

The Carlisle native joined OM in 1974, leading the UK ministry and becoming the first Associate International Director.

In 2003, he become the International Director and oversaw the expansion of the ministry in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

He stepped down in 2013 to spend more time with his family but remained linked to the organisation in his role as International Director Emeritus.

In addition to his longstanding commitment to OM, he also served as an elder in his local church, on the Board of Trustees for Capernwray Hall and its Bible School, and as Chairmen of Trustees of the Keswick Convention.

His last book, Radical Gratitude, was published this month by IVP and speaks of how an attitude of thankfulness is the key to joy.

It was while writing this book that he found out he had cancer.

Maiden is survived by his wife, Win, and their three children and 10 grandchildren.

OM said: "He will be remembered for his servanthood, which both encouraged and challenged those around him."