Former prison governor says Scots trans law puts female inmates at risk

Staff writer
(Photo: Unsplash)

A former prison head says she fears female inmates will be put at greater risk of physical or sexual assault if Scotland goes ahead with gender reforms.

Rhona Hotchkiss, governor at women's prison Cornton Vale until last year, said that the Scottish government's Gender Recognition Bill could see men "who may want to hurt women" identify as transgender and be housed with female inmates, The Sunday Times reports.

The Scottish government is currently consulting on plans to reform the law so that people can more easily change their gender status.

The proposals include lowering the age at which a person can apply for a gender recognition certificate to 16.

The new laws would also remove the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria and reduce the time required for the applicant to live in their acquired gender from two years to three months.

Hotchkiss said that at the time she stepped down from her role at Cornton Vale, there were 22 individuals across Scottish prisons identifying as the opposite sex.

"They were not all in the women's estate but identifying as trans and looking to [transfer]," she said.

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) said that, at present, there are 10 transgender women behind bars.

A Scottish government spokesman defended the plans and denied that they put women at risk.

"Trans men and women have had the right to change their gender for 15 years — the proposed reforms are about the process of how they achieve that change," he said.

"The proposals do not change the rights of women. Their rights and protections will be as strong under this bill as they are today."

Most Read

  1. Trump administration tells schools they can't stop teachers or students praying

  2. LGBTQ+ campaigners want Franklin Graham's UK tour cancelled

  3. Our 'liberal' culture is, in reality, cruelly illiberal

  4. Is there a climate change cult?

  5. Many churchgoers aren't sure about the political views of their pastors

  6. Church of England invests in science education for new priests

  7. 'Vicar of Baghdad' says actions were 'highly appropriate' after Charity Commission investigation

  8. Iran bulldozes grave of Christian convert who was executed for apostasy

  9. Facebook bans 'statements denying existence'

More News

  1. netflix

    Netflix's Messiah: what's it all about and is it any good?

  2. chick-fil-a

    Chick-fil-A 'discredited' other organisations in giving shake-up, admits chief exec Dan Cathy

  3. prince-harry-and-meghan-markle

    The circle of royal duty that Harry and Meghan are finding difficult to square

  4. michelle-williams

    Pro-lifers criticise Michelle Williams' 'sad' abortion comments

  5. light-has-broken

    I'm giving you one last chance God

  6. donald-trump

    What could Donald Trump learn from 'Just War' theory?

  7. bible

    The truth is being lost to a touchy feely 'Jesus loves everything' mantra