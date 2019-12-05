Former Kirk Moderator's 'reverse advent calendar' encourages acts of kindness

Staff writer
The Very Rev Dr Susan Brown

The former Moderator of the Church of Scotland General Assembly has launched a 'reverse advent calendar' encouraging tiny acts of kindness in the run up to Christmas.

The Very Rev Dr Susan Brown said she hoped the online calendar running throughout December would help people to think about the ways they can make the "world a better place".

She said there were many simple things people could do that do not come at great personal cost. 

"We're spreading the message of what Christmas is really about," said Dr Brown, the minister of Dornoch Cathedral in the north of Scotland.

Suggestions include simple tasks like sending a thank-you card to someone, donating items to a charity shop, and going litter-picking in the community.

Baking enthusiasts could think about making a cake for a neighbour as a surprise, she suggests, while other ideas include leaving chocolates for children to find and buying ingredients from local producers.

Dr Brown said: "Advent is about waiting and preparing for Christmas but not in the sense of running about daft, getting presents and food bought.

"It's about pausing to look for where God already is and choosing to work with him to make the world a happier place."

She is also encouraging people to light a candle this Christmas and place it in a window as "a sign of the light the world much needs".

She said: "These tiny acts are things anyone can do without great cost.

"And if they bring a smile or a sense of mattering even to just one person, we're spreading good news.

"We're spreading the message of what Christmas is really about."

Most Read

  1. Third Day singer Mac Powell's wife suffers brain aneurysm; Singer requests prayers

  2. TV evangelist Joseph Prince buys a Singapore mall for $217m

  3. Justin Bieber starts leading his 122 million Instagram followers in prayer

  4. Third Day's Mac Powell update on wife's brain aneurysm: 'She's coming back to me!'

  5. Changing Church doctrine on marriage is an 'insult to the love of LGBTQI people'

  6. Greg Laurie says he believes Jarrid Wilson is in Heaven despite tragic suicide

  7. Office for Students accepts Spurgeon's College after earlier rejection

  8. Chinese church pastor sentenced to four years in prison

  9. Israel Folau reaches settlement with Rugby Australia over 'hell awaits' Instagram post

More News

  1. st-pauls-cathedral

    The Church of England's Charter on relationships and sex education is a missed opportunity

  2. nativity

    Why we're putting a red dragon in our nativity scene

  3. kim-kardashian

    Kim Kardashian says she's had an 'awakening' about dressing 'too sexy'

  4. pastor-jinwook-kim

    Pastor stabbed to death in horror attack; Leaves behind 4-year-old son and pregnant wife

  5. jarrid-wilson

    Jarrid Wilson's wife shares the last photo they took together alongside touching message about hope

  6. chance-the-rapper

    Chance the Rapper says it's 'dope' that Kanye West has started making Christian music

  7. anderton-park-primary-school

    Parents who don't agree with LGBT lessons are quickly running out of options