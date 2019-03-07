Former Archbishop of York John Hapgood dies aged 81

The former Archbishop of York, John Hapgood, has died at the age of 81.

He served as the Church of England's second most senior archbishop from 1983-1995, having formerly served as Bishop of Durham.

His successor at York, Most Rev John Sentamu, paid tribute to him saying: 'The sad news of the death yesterday of former Archbishop of York, John Stapylton Habgood, comes as northern bishops gather for a Diocesan mission in Liverpool.

'As a hugely distinguished scientist, theologian and philosopher, Archbishop Habgood's faith in Christ gave him a particular perspective and a persuasive witness both to church and nation for his time. His many books simplified big and complex questions, revealing an incredibly perceptive intellect. I'm very glad to have confirmed his grandchildren and dedicated a room in his honour at Bishopthorpe Palace.

'His towering presence, physical, intellectual, and spiritual, was a gift to all who knew him. My prayers are with his family at this time. May he Rest in Peace, and rise in glory.'

A former principle of the ecumenical Queen's College in Birmingham, he was a strong supporter of women's ordination. He wrote widely on science and religion, warning of the 'Protestant extremism' that has led to the rise of creationism and arguing that accounts of supernatural events in the Bible should be seen in the context of the cultural beliefs of the time.