For King & Country singer Luke Smallbone asks for prayer after his 2-month-old baby stopped breathing

Leo Smallbone (Instagram/ForKingAndCountry)

One-half of for King & Country took to social media with an urgent plea for prayer after his newborn son stopped breathing during a nap.

Luke Smallbone took to Instagram Saturday morning to reveal that he and his wife, Courtney, had a great scare with their nearly 2-month-old son, Leo Oliver Smallbone.

"Yesterday I was mowing the lawn when I heard my wife frantically yelling for me to call 911. I wasn't immediately sure why until I saw her holding our little boy, Leo, who was very gray and looking lifeless. She felt God impress on her to check on him while he was napping and after many prayers and some CPR, our little boy started to breathe again," Smallbone wrote.

"We're all currently at the hospital running tests and not sure about all that happened. We understand now more than ever that these kids aren't ours, but God entrusts them to us for a time. We will hold him that much tighter and we're that much more thankful that he spared Leo's life. Leo is stable and doing great but would covet your prayers!" Luke concluded the emotional post.

Smallbone first announced that he and his wife of seven years welcomed their newborn baby, Leo, to the world a day on July 21. He expressed how honored he felt to be trusted with new life.

"I've always been fascinated by how God allows us to deliver new souls to the world. So here is God's new little soul," Smallbone wrote with a photo of his newborn son.

The singer and his wife have one other son named Jude, who is 4 years old.

The Smallbone family have not shared any further information regarding Leo but have asked for prayers as they await the doctors report on what caused their baby to stop breathing in his sleep.

This article was originally published in The Christian Post.