Entertainment
Three Texas churches damaged in Hurricane Harvey sue federal agency over refusal to provide relief ...
Church in Wales elects John Davies as its new Archbishop
Why Pope Francis needs all the prayers he can get as he visits Colombia, rife with poverty, ...
Church of England bishops join calls for end to indefinite migrant detention
Why violence will never be the remedy for our conflict
How threats over a movie about the last tsar show conservative Christians' growing influence on ...
PMQs with Christian Today: Theresa May refuses to back Christian MP's hunger bill
What does the Bible say about the North Korea crisis?
Tory favourite Rees-Mogg says he opposes same sex marriage and abortion in all circumstances – ...
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi: Fake news is helping Rohingya terrorists

'Food Wars! The Third Plate' air date news, spoilers: Erina's father to usurp Senzaemon's position

Maolen Estomagulang

Promotional photo for "Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma."Shokugeki no Soma Official Website

When "Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma" returns for its third season in October, plenty of fresh faces will be introduced. One of which is Azami Nakiri, the biological father of Erina (voiced by Stephanie Wittels).

While viewers are totally excited for Azami's small screen debut, it does not seem like everyone will be thrilled about his arrival to Tōtsuki Culinary Academy. Allegedly, he will usurp his father-in-law's, Senzaemon (John Sawasey), position as a school director.

As the new director of Tōtsuki Culinary Academy, Azami will implement new teaching approaches and practices; believing that the old ways was unfit to truly bring out the inbuilt abilities of the students to become renowned chefs.

Azami's goal is to educate all students to be able to cook any kind of dish, including those that are typically reserved for Elite Ten Council. To assist in this endeavor, a new student-run organization – dubbed Central – will be introduced.

As if that were not enough, the new headmaster will also announce the dissolution of all research societies, seminars, cooking lessons, and school dormitories. However, Soma Yukihira (Blake Shepard) will not just stand by and watch it happen.

To save the Polar Star Dormitory, Yukihira will challenge Etsuya Eizan (Tomokazu Sugita), the current seventh seat of the Elite Ten Council, in a Shokugeki battle. However, it remains to be seen how the cooking duel will turn out.

"After his training in the actual restaurant, Soma finally sees the top of Totsuki academy, the Totsuki Elite Ten at the Momiji Meet and Greet and challenges them," the official synopsis for "Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Third Plate" reads (via Three If By Space). "Soma's new battle was about to begin!"

"Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Third Plate" is set to premiere Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY