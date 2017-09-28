'Food Wars! The Third Plate' air date news, spoilers: Erina's father to usurp Senzaemon's position

Promotional photo for "Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma." Shokugeki no Soma Official Website

When "Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma" returns for its third season in October, plenty of fresh faces will be introduced. One of which is Azami Nakiri, the biological father of Erina (voiced by Stephanie Wittels).

While viewers are totally excited for Azami's small screen debut, it does not seem like everyone will be thrilled about his arrival to Tōtsuki Culinary Academy. Allegedly, he will usurp his father-in-law's, Senzaemon (John Sawasey), position as a school director.

As the new director of Tōtsuki Culinary Academy, Azami will implement new teaching approaches and practices; believing that the old ways was unfit to truly bring out the inbuilt abilities of the students to become renowned chefs.

Azami's goal is to educate all students to be able to cook any kind of dish, including those that are typically reserved for Elite Ten Council. To assist in this endeavor, a new student-run organization – dubbed Central – will be introduced.

As if that were not enough, the new headmaster will also announce the dissolution of all research societies, seminars, cooking lessons, and school dormitories. However, Soma Yukihira (Blake Shepard) will not just stand by and watch it happen.

To save the Polar Star Dormitory, Yukihira will challenge Etsuya Eizan (Tomokazu Sugita), the current seventh seat of the Elite Ten Council, in a Shokugeki battle. However, it remains to be seen how the cooking duel will turn out.

"After his training in the actual restaurant, Soma finally sees the top of Totsuki academy, the Totsuki Elite Ten at the Momiji Meet and Greet and challenges them," the official synopsis for "Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Third Plate" reads (via Three If By Space). "Soma's new battle was about to begin!"

"Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Third Plate" is set to premiere Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX.