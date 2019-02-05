Flipping Marvellous: Debt charity wants supporters to host Shrove Tuesday pancake parties

Christians Against Poverty is urging supporters to host a pancake party on Shrove Tuesday next month to raise funds for the organisation.

CAP ran its Flipping Marvellous campaign for the first time last year, when hundreds of events took place all over the UK.

CAP CAP is encouraging supporters to take part in its Flipping Marvellous Pancake Party campaign.

It's encouraging churches, youth groups and individuals to pick their pans on March 5 and host a party for friends and neighbours.

Shrove Tuesday marks the beginning of Lent and was traditionally when 'luxury' food was used up before a period of abstinence.

CAP has produced a resource pack including posters, invitations, collection box, photo props and more.

As well as a basic pancake batter recipe, it suggests sweet and savoury fillings. There are also games and crafts to involve children.

CAP works with people who are in debt and unable to pay what they owe, helping them take control of their spending and reaching agreements with creditors for them. It also runs job clubs and life skills courses to equip people to live well on a low income.

Beth Prescott, CAP's self-styled Pancake Party President, said: 'Last year we saw hundreds of churches and families holding their own pancake parties for CAP, raising a wonderful £20,000 to lift people out of poverty and destitution in the UK. It's just such an easy and accessible way to bring people together, raise money for a good cause and spread the word about the amazing love of the church.

'We've had especially good feedback from youth groups and schools who have found the free resources pack really fun and easy to use.'