'Flip or Flop' star Christina El Moussa speaks on importance of communication after split from husband

"Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa split from husband and co-host Tarek last year. HGTV website

It has been a year of drastic changes for the star of HGTV's reality show "Flip or Flop," Christina El Moussa, ever since she split from husband and show co-host Tarek last year. Now, as the process for the pair's divorce moved forward, she reflected on her experience and mulled about the value of communication.

"If something is on my mind, you're going to know," shared El Moussa with Good Housekeeping. "Because Tarek and I lost that communication, completely, and it's so hard to get it back once it's gone."

The 34-year old television host shared that she learned this from her new boyfriend, 55-year old businessman Doug Spedding. "He's very honest, which is hard to find in a fake world," she said, before adding that if there's anything on his mind, "he will just say it."

The reality star has found new romance with the businessman. "I'm very spiritual, and I believe in things happening for a reason," she said. "It just felt right."

Christina is moving on with her new relationship following her failed marriage with 35-year old Tarek. The couple had split last year after an incident involving a gun. In January, Tarek officially filed for divorce.

Christina has recently submitted her divorce papers, which cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the proceedings. With regards to the custody of their children, 6-year old Taylor and 2-year old Brayden, she has requested for her and Tarek to have joint legal and physical custody for both kids.

Currently, Christina and Tarek are filming "Flip or Flop" together three days in a week. The pair are also producing "Chi-Town Flip," a spin-off of the popular show.

Despite the turmoil in her relationship, Christina is looking forward to good things that are to come. "I feel very happy, calm and clear. It's my life and it's wide open," she shared. The television star does not plan on overthinking things, otherwise she would "go crazy."