'Flip or Flop' season 8 release date, news: Reality TV series canceled?

"Flip or Flop" is said to end after its seventh season because of the tumultuous relationship between the show's hosts, Christina and Tarek El Moussa, whose marriage ended in 2016.

In Touch reported that five sources said that there are no plans to film and produce the eighth season. One of these unnamed informants even went on to say: "They won't go beyond what they've already shot.There will only be the spin-off shows with the new couples in different cities. Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa won't be filming more episodes. Season 7 is their last." The magazine reported that Christina has no plans on returning on "Flip or Flop," although she is hoping to get her own interior design show.

The couple initially tried to hide their split before the news broke out. They finally confirmed their breakup in December 2016. Tarek filed for divorce in January. The split was reportedly due to Tarek's abusive manner. Despite their breakup, the two previously said they were committed to completing filming their episodes for season 7.

TheWrap, however, said that it contacted two sources, and both said that the news of the show's cancellation is false. One said that the series is still in production. TMZ also said that "Flip or Flop" is unlikely to be canceled given its strong ratings. It also reported that former couple is currently negotiating with the network for the eighth season.

According to Hollywood Life, HGTV is planning to produce five location-based "Flip or Flop" spin-offs. The first is "Flip or Flop Las Vegas," hosted by Bristol and Aubrey Marunde, which will premiere on April 6. The other spin-offs will feature Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, and Texas, although no dates have been given yet on when these will begin airing. However, the network has yet to make an official statement on the fate of the original show.