'Flip or Flop' season 8 cancelled?

As with the end of "Flip or Flop" couple Tarek and Christina El Moussa's marriage, it has been reported that their reality series will be ending as well after season 7 airs this year.

Despite their highly publicized split, Tarek and Christina are still working together and are currently filming season 7 of their television series. However, it looks like their messy divorce has greatly affected the future of "Flip or Flop."

In Touch Weekly has learned that HGTV will no longer be airing the eighth season of the show. "They won't go beyond what they've already shot. There will be only the spin-off shows with the new couples in different cities," a source has told the publication. "Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa won't be filming more episodes. Season 7 is their last."

Another insider has also revealed that Christina is planning to have her own interior design show. However, HGTV has not made any clarifications yet regarding the cancellation of the show. "'Flip or Flop' still is in active production on season 7 of the series. No additional new info to share beyond that statement," a network representative tells In Touch.

Although news of the show's cancellation has already been circulating, TMZ reports otherwise. According to a recent report, sources have told the celebrity gossip publication that the El Moussas are now in talks with the network for a new season. "They want to keep the production rolling, despite their divorce," the report states. TMZ has also dismissed the rumors that Christina plans to have her own show.

Fans will have to wait for an official statement from HGTV to know where "Flip or Flop" is headed to in the future.

In other news, "Flip or Flop Vegas," the first of the five spin-offs, is airing soon on April 6. It will star real-life couple Bristol and Aubrey Marunde. They originally starred on HGTV's "High Stakes Flippers" last year, which was cancelled immediately after one episode.