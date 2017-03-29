'Flip or Flop' News: Tarek El Moussa shares shocking photo during his cancer battle; Christina El Moussa dating NHL player?

After the highly publicized divorce with her "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa, Christina El Moussa is rumored to be dating a new man.

The "Flip or Flop" host is reportedly dating NHL player Nate Thompson, according to Us Weekly. "She's very into him and it's super new," a source told the magazine. Christina was spotted in the stands at Nate's game on Wednesday, March 22. The Anaheim Ducks center and Christina first sparked dating rumors when they both attended the Lady Ducks fashion show — a charity event for the Children's Hospital of Orange County — earlier this month. In January, the two were also seen together at the Ducks in Tux charity event.

Christina's representative Cassandra Zebisch said the two are "just friends," but E! News points out that things could certainly work between them. The HGTV host and her rumored boyfriend have similar situations because Nate is also divorced and shares one son with his former wife.

On another note, Christina's ex-husband Tarek recently shared with fans a ghastly photo of him back when he was battling with two types of cancer. He was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2013, only to discover that he also had testicular cancer around the same time.

The HGTV personality shared a photo of his drastic weight loss via Instagram and said he was a "skeleton" when he was fighting cancer. The home flipper said he posted the image to let everyone "understand how absolutely sick" he was and inspire those who are currently struggling with similar health issues. The next day, Tarek shared an "after" photo showing his body after recovery. "I think this picture represents winning the war against my illnesses," he wrote in the caption.

Tarek and Christina had already split up for many months before the former officially filed for divorce earlier this year. Since their breakup became known to the public, the estranged couple revealed that they had been seeing other people. The reality stars have two kids together, Brayden and Taylor.