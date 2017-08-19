'Flip or Flop' news: Christina El Moussa officially files for divorce from ex Tarek

Christina and Tarek El Moussa in a promotional image for HGTV's "Flip or Flop." Facebook/fliporfloponHGTV

More than a year after they quietly separated, Christina El Moussa has officially filed for divorce from estranged husband, Tarek.

In the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Christina cited irreconcilable differences for the breakdown of their seven-year marriage. She has also asked for joint legal and physical custody of their children: 6-year-old Taylor Reese and 2-year-old Brayden James.

The documents show that the 34-year-old real estate investor is asking for spousal support from Tarek. She also requested that the court terminate her ex's ability to be awarded spousal support.

Christina has previously detailed what went wrong in their marriage. She decided to leave after Tarek fled their home with a gun following a heated argument, but the latter has vehemently denied the allegations.

"It just made me realize that us being separated was healthier for both of us," Christina said in an interview with PEOPLE at the time. "I'm happy for him and whatever steps he takes in his life and I just hope he's happy."

Despite the split, Christina and Tarek will continue to amicably co-parent their two children who are and will always remain their first priority. Also, the former has moved on from the failed marriage with businessman Doug Spedding.

Tarek, on the other hand, is currently enjoying his single life. He also admitted that he is not ready to enter into a serious romantic relationship yet.

"I haven't been single in 10, 11 years, so it's a new experience," Tarek, 35, said in an interview with Us Weekly. "I like to go out in groups, to be honest. I don't do too many one-on-ones. I have no idea what to look for in a girlfriend because I'm not ready."

Meanwhile, "Flip or Flop" airs every Sunday at 2 p.m. EDT on HGTV.