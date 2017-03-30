'Flip or Flop' host Christina El Moussa denies rumors about dating NHL player Nate Thompson?
After the highly publicized divorce of Christina El Moussa from estranged husband Tarek, she was reported to have briefly dated their former contractor Gary Anderson. Now, there is a new rumor that she is currently seeing National Hockey League (NHL) player Nate Thompson.
Christina was recently spotted walking around Orange County and a photographer approached her to ask about the rumor that she was dating the hockey star. According to Hollywood Life, she did not make any comments. Instead, she gave the photographer a smile, which many have speculated as a confirmation.
The dating rumors sparked after Nate posted a photo with Christina on Instagram during a charity event, the Lady Ducks fashion show. E! News has also reported that the female "Flip or Flop" host was recently spotted at an Anaheim Ducks NHL game while Nate was in the rink. Although previous reports have confirmed that the two personalities are indeed dating, as a source has revealed that they have already been together for a few weeks, new reports are saying that Christina's representative claims that she and the athlete are "just friends."
Just like Christina, Nate is also divorced and has a child with his former wife.
Meanwhile, Christina has reportedly become the subject of "mom shamers" on social media. In a report by Entertainment Tonight, the reality star took to Instagram to defend herself from those who have been criticizing her parenting skills when she posted a photo during her daughter's first slumber party in which her one-year-old son Brayden was seen standing so close to the swimming pool.
After receiving various comments from people about her son's close proximity to the pool, she responded, "Thanks for your 'concern' aka judgement...I am right there and could be to him in 3 seconds SMH at this...[sic]"
This was not the first time she received criticism as a mother though, as she previously became a target of haters after she and her six-year-old daughter Taylor wore matching bikinis for a photo shoot.
