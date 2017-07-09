'Flip or Flop' exes Tarek and Christina El Moussa news: Former couple move on; Christina spotted with new beau

It has been a while since the news of "Flip or Flop" couple Tarek and Christina El Moussa parting ways with a rather publicized and messy breakup. In a recent interview, Tarek El Moussa reflected on the drama-filled divorce and moving on, while Christina was spotted with her new (but old) beau celebrating the 4th of July.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Tarek revealed how hard it was for him after going through the split. The "Flip or Flop" host stated how so many things were happening to them at once that he and Christina never got the time to talk about what was happening around them and to them. "It was just too much, going too fast and a lack of communication," Tarek said.

He then shared that the experience, however, taught him to be a better person and a better parent to his two children: 6-year-old Taylor and 18-month-old Brayden. While the divorce is still being filed, the split made both Tarek and Christina re-assess their whole relationship and learn how to manage the new setup.

Meanwhile, Christina was recently spotted celebrating the 4th of July with her new (but also former) boyfriend, Doug Spedding, on a luxury boat in Newport, California. Despite keeping mum about her new romance with Spedding, there are some details about her boyfriend that have been leaked.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Spedding and Christina used to go out, so he is not exactly a new face in her life. They were together before Christina met and fell in love with Tarek. Spedding has also been sued quite a few times before for his supposedly crooked business practices. In 2008, Spedding was accused of deceiving some customers into purchasing a more expensive vehicle. This record may not exactly put Spedding in a good light, which makes him quite a strange choice for Christina, but she is known by the public to have bad taste in men.