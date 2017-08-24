'Flip or Flop Atlanta' news: HGTV renews house-flipping series for second season

A promotional image for HGTV's "Flip or Flop Atlanta." Facebook/HGTV

HGTV has given the green light for "Flip or Flop Atlanta" season 2. Fans will get to see more of the house-flipping couple as they take on more projects.

"Flip or Flop Atlanta" is a spin-off of "Flip or Flop," which is set in California. The renewal was to be expected as according to Deadline, the show maintained a respectable 7.9 million viewers. Having an audience that consistently followed the show allowed HGTV to become part of the top three cable networks among women aged 25–54.

The hosts of the show, Ken and Anita Corsini, made flipping houses look effortless, which probably helped draw in a large audience.

Ken and Anita were college sweethearts at the University of Georgia. The couple takes a lot of inspiration from multiple source materials like magazines and life's natural beauties. Just like any normal couple starting out, they did not always have a nice home. They lived in a budget apartment after their wedding and bumped into a lot of financial trouble. They now have a home in the town of Woodstock, Georgia.

Part of "Flip or Flop Atlanta's" success could also be due to the real estate in the state as well as the show inspiring and informing fans just how to go about flipping houses. The show's target market is conventional moms of varying ages given the show's airtime schedule.

The time and effort that goes into the process of flipping houses can be tedious and rather risky and the show has surely provided its audience with tips and tricks with the Corsini's 12 -year experience in the business.

The second season of "Flip or Flop Atlanta" will consist of 12 episodes and is set to be released in 2018. There is no official release date as of now, nor is there a shooting schedule yet.