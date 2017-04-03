'FlatOut 4: Total Insanity' release date, news: PC edition to come out in April, console version receives mixed reviews

After the release of "FlatOut 4: Total Insanity" on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 17, new game developer Kylotonn is now gearing up to drop the PC version of the action racing video game on PC this month.

While the French game developer studio remains mum about the official release date of the game on PC, early reviews from different critics gave mixed feedbacks about the new installment of the "FlatOut" series.

According to IGN, Kylotonn did a good job in saving the sleeping video game franchise, especially since its predecessor "FlatOut 3: Chaos & Destruction" from Team6 game studios B.V., which was released back in 2011, was claimed to be one of the most underwhelming racing games in history.

The report also claims that the new game developer managed to incorporate the good features of the first two "FlatOut" games, released in November 2004 and June 2006, respectively. But the game's Career Mode could be easily tiring because it was broken down into three tiers. All in all, the report mentions that the new "FlatOut 4: Total Insanity" game may not be as bad as what the reviewer has expected but not as good as he hoped for.

Meanwhile, other sources reveal that the new installment of the "FlatOut" video game franchise managed to get rid of the "game-breaking bugs" that are present in the previous game. However, it does not offer something new that will make it stand out among the other games in the series.

Advertisement

On the other hand, PC Authority claims that the biggest challenge that "FlatOut 4: Total Insanity" is facing is its indecision since the game's demolition derby appears to be confused if it wants to be considered as a series racing game or a carnage-filled game. But while the report believes that the game was executed clumsily, it is still not as bad as expected.

The release date of the PC edition of "FlatOut 4: Total Insanity" is expected to be revealed soon.