'Flatliners' movie release date, plot news: New posters reveal characters' thoughts about afterlife

"Flatliners" promotional poster. Facebook/FlatlinersMovie

New posters for the upcoming movie "Flatliners" revealed the characters' thoughts and emotions about exploring life after death.

Sony released new and compelling posters to promote the sci-fi thriller about five medical students who medically replicate death in order to experience the non-physical realm or the afterlife. The banners featured the single faces of the main characters of the film namely Courtney (Ellen Page), Ray (Diego Luna), Jamie (James Norton), Sophia (Kiersey Clemons), and Marlo (Nina Dobrev).

One half of their faces appear to look straight while the other half is a blurry image of what seems to be them phasing out of their bodies while looking towards the side. Taglines also appear on the posters for each character. Courtney said, "The only way to know is to see for yourself." This implied that she is willing to take the risk to see if the afterlife exists.

Ray doesn't agree with Courtney's sentiments as he stated, "This experiment needs to end right now." This hinted that he may be the level-headed one in the group. Jamie simply expressed, "I'm going next," suggesting that he was just as eager as Courtney to see what was on the other side of the physical realm.

Sophia remarked, "It's like her brain has been rewired." This hinted that once someone sees the afterlife, that person's thinking may be somewhat affected. Marlo is just like Ray and Courtney as she stated, "What can I say, I'm competitive."

In related news, Dobrev said in an interview with Ocean Drive that the actors had to undergo medical training for their roles. She stated, "We went through a rigorous medical boot camp to learn about everything to do with reviving a human in a dire situation - CPR, how to use the defibrillator, how to get heart monitors, and if that's not working, how to physically check the body."

"Flatliners" arrives in theaters on Friday, Sept. 29.