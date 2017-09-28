'Flashpoint' latest news: Screenplay submitted to Warner Bros.; 'Drive' production designer joins team

Barry Allen a.k.a. The Flash DC Comics/Characters/The-Flash

From the small to the big screen, The Flash is another DC comic's property to get their own solo movie that is also known as of late to be undergoing some bumps in pre-production. However, it has been reported that the "Flashpoint" movie has taken a big step forward in pre-production in terms of the script.

Justin Kroll of Variety shared an update regarding the "Flashpoint" movie on Twitter, revealing that the script has already been submitted to Warner Bros. This is a step towards getting the movie off the ground. In addition, it will also be Ezra Miller's first solo outing as Barry Allen after his appearances in "Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice," "Suicide Squad," and the upcoming "Justice League."

Now that the script is turned in, the studio is left to find a director who can take on the production. Rick Famuyiwa was originally tapped to direct "Flashpoint," and he was behind the casting of Billy Crudup and Kiersey Clemons, before he left. He was actually the second director to drop out after Seth Grahame-Smith.

Even though the studio has not gotten a director for the job just yet, the script is there and it will put the speedster's ability to time travel front and center. This ability of his will end up with him accidentally changing significant events from the past that will have an effect in the future. The storyline has already been brought to life in the TV series, but seeing it on the big screen will also mean that the story will be better developed.

Miller's Barry Allen/Flash will not be the only superhero that will be in the movie. Gal Gadot is set to reprise her role as Wonder Woman in the film, as will Ray Fisher's Cyborg, but how big their roles will be in "Flashpoint" remains to be seen. A theory suggests that they could play alternate versions of their characters when Barry changes history.

Another report has surfaced that the production for "Flashpoint" now has a production designer on board. As revealed by Omega Underground, Beth Mickle has been tapped to serve as production designer for the film. Mickle is known for serving as production designer in the movie "Drive," but she already has some experience in the comic book genre with "2 Guns."

"Flashpoint" has no official release date yet, but it is likely that it will hit theaters in 2020.