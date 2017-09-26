'Flappy Bird' is dead on iOS 11

Logo for the game "Flappy Bird" GEARS Studios

Say goodbye to "Flappy Bird."

Game creator Dong Nguyen has confirmed he will not be updating the software for Apple's latest update on its operating system (OS). The new OS called iOS 11 does not support 32-bit apps but switches these apps over to 64-bit. Nguyen said that he could have worked on updating the software but revealed in a Facebook post that he is ready to part with one of the most popular games on the Apple Store.

With this confirmation from Nguyen, users of the game who still have the app on their phones will not be able to update their devices and still be able to play the game. If they decided to go on and download the iOS 11, they will be presented with a message that the app needs to be updated by the developer for it to run on the new OS.

"Flappy Bird" took the mobile gaming world by storm when it launched on May 24, 2013. By February 2014, the free game has been downloaded more than 50 million times and reports began to surface that Nguyen was earning more than $50,000 a day. On the same month, Nguyen took to Twitter to announce that he was taking the game off the App Store, revealing he's so overwhelmed by the success his game had acquired.

Crafty users of the game took it upon themselves to find ways to update the game in their phone and this went on for three years. With the latest update to the iOS, users will not be able to keep the game once they have updated their device.

Asked what his future plans are after making a successful game, Nguyen revealed that he just wants to go back to his normal life and continue making games like the ones he made after "Flappy Bird" like "Shuriken Block" and "Super Ball Juggling."