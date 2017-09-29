'Fixer Upper' season 5 news: Chip and Joanna Gaines bid viewers farewell

A promotional photo for "Fixer Upper," featuring Chip and Joanna Gaines. Facebook/HGTV

Chip and Joanna Gaines recently announced that "Fixer Upper" is coming to an end after season 5. The decision was not easy for them, as many of their dedicated followers will be left saddened.

On their official blog site, the couple wrote, "While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place."

The two said that the decision to wrap up the HGTV hit series stemmed from their desire to give a full attention to their businesses and family. The reality TV personalities also denied the rumors that they are ending the show due to marital problems or a fraudulent skincare line, adding that they just needed to pause for a moment.

Moreover, the couple admitted on their lengthy post that they will be taking time to strengthen their weak spots and rest the tired areas. They went on to express how proud they are of the upcoming "Fixer Upper" season 5, saying that this installment will be the perfect finale for their amazing journey.

Since 2013, the series has become a fan-favorite among HGTV subscribers. CEO of High Noon Entertainment Jim Berger said via CNN, "Chip and Jo are devoted parents and have been dedicated and hard working partners with HGTV and High Noon over five seasons and nearly 80 amazing home transformations. We respect and are in full support of their decision to take time to focus on their family and their many projects through Magnolia."

Berger added that they are excited for the fifth season of the show and could not wait for the viewers to experience it.

"Fixer Upper" season 5 is scheduled to air in November.