'Fixer Upper' season 5 cancelled or renewed: What to expect after season 4 finale

"Fixer Upper" season 4 has just recently ended, but fans do not have to worry because HGTV's hit home renovation series featuring real-life couple Chip and Joanna Gaines has already been renewed for season 5.

The show, hosted by the couple who own a remodeling and design business in Texas, has been doing well in terms of ratings, which makes it reasonable for the show to live on. Although they got caught up in a bit of controversy last year, there is no stopping them from continuing their well-loved series. In December last year, Joanna took to Instagram to hint that they were already filming the fifth season of their show.

Season five filming starts today!! I'm letting Chip drive today and he's real happy about that... #fixerupper @hgtv A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Dec 8, 2016 at 12:10pm PST

While home renovation series "Fixer Upper" has been confirmed to return for season 5, HGTV has yet to announce a release date. However, the fans of the show have their own speculation. According to Starcasm, the show will return in November, particularly on the 28th, since "Fixer Upper" is known to premiere its new seasons on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving Day. It can be recalled that season 3 premiered on Dec. 1, 2015, while season 4 premiered on Nov. 29, 2016.

Meanwhile, its spin-off series "Fixer Upper: Behind the Design" has just started. It still features hosts Chip and Joana, but this time, viewers will get a closer look at how the couple come up with decision strategies and the design elements that they incorporate into their projects. According to HGTV, viewers will get to see more of the individual rooms that Joanna creates, as well as the events that happen before the final reveal.

In the show description posted on TV Series Finale, along with HGTV's 2017 programming lineup, the spin-off is said to be "the perfect series for viewers who want to know how Joanna Gaines creates her signature home designs and how it all comes together so perfectly."

Chip and Joana rose to fame when "Fixer Upper" premiered on HGTV back in 2013. They have four children named Drake, Duke, Ella, and Emmie.