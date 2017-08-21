'Fixer Upper' news: Chip Gaines shares how he and Joanna Gaines almost broke up; Joanna talks about motherhood

American television series, "Fixer Upper" YouTube/HGTV

"Fixer Upper's" home improvement duo Chip and Joanna Gaines have not only been known for their expertise in giving homes a makeover, but they have also been known to be a couple that many look up to. Chip talked about the trip that almost led to his and Joanna's breakup, while Joanna shared her thoughts on motherhood.

In the third chapter of Chip's book, titled "Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff," Chip recalled the trip that nearly broke him and his wife up. Back when he was in his mid-twenties, Chip was immersed in his three businesses, where his colleagues were all Mexicans. The language and the culture fascinated him that it prompted him to join a Spanish immersion program for three months.

Joanna, who was then his girlfriend, supported the idea and agreed to fill in for Chip as he and his dog Shiner went on with their Mexico adventure. However, things went downhill when Joanna found herself knee-deep in the finances of the three businesses that he owned. Despite being a great bookkeeper, Chip revealed that she was not prepared for what was going to happen.

It was hard enough to keep tabs on the tenants for their rent checks, but Chip's clients started flocking to Joanna's dad's Firestone shop. Naturally, she had gotten fed up, and thus threatened Chip to come back within three days or else they break up. Chip rushed back and apologized. He was luckily forgiven and the rest was history.

Meanwhile, in the newest issue of the "Fixer Upper" duo's magazine titled "Magnolia Journal," Joanna shared her thoughts on the workload she has on the daily. Apart from having designed several home decor lines, she owns a number of businesses. In addition to being a host of a successful home improvement show, Joanna is also a full-time mom.

Joanna wrote about the chores she used to dread doing, and how she turned them into a reminder of how blessed she is in her life. She shared that at one point in her life, she had the task of bringing the kids to and from school, from gymnastics and basketball.

Joanna took this opportunity to catch up with her children. She said that they love to tell her about their days whenever they go out and about. She added that she has had the most meaningful conversations with them when it is just her and one of them inside the car.