'Fixer Upper' hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines sell 'Texas Forever' shirt to help Hurricane Harvey victims

HGTV's "Fixer Upper" features the Gaines couple's work as contractor and designer of homes. YouTube/HGTV

Chip and Joanna Gaines, television stars and hosts of the reality show "Fixer Upper," showed their support for residents of Texas who were affected by the disastrous Hurricane Harvey. The couple helped out by selling t-shirts for the benefit of the victims.

The couple took to Instagram last week to announce that until the end of the month, 100 percent of the proceeds from their "Texas Forever" shirts will go toward the restoration of homes and lives visibly affected by Hurricane Harvey.

"Texas - we will always have your back," the couple's post said, before closing with a powerful message. "This undertaking is not too big for us if we are all in. Let's help restore these towns together."

Many people responded positively to the act, prompting the couple to acknowledge the pouring in of support in their respective Instagram accounts.

A day after the initial announcement, Chip wrote on this account, "Jo and I don't know what to say. The past 24 hours, you all have jumped in and purchased over 35,000 Texas Forever shirts!" He also set realistic expectations, saying that due to the influx of orders, delay on shipping should be expected.

Joanna echoed the same grateful sentiment on her own account. "There has already been an overwhelming response and we couldn't be more thankful," the home designer said. "Please be patient with us as we are working to get each and every shirt out as quickly as possible! Thank you all for jumping in - there's just something special about coming together to help neighbors in need."

The couple's hometown of Waco, Texas, is now home to thousands of evacuees that fled their households following the devastation and the flooding that resulted from the storm.

One of the most costly natural disasters in U.S. history, Hurricane Harvey made landfall near Corpus Christi, Texas, on Aug. 25 and caused severe flooding in the Houston metropolitan area.