"Fixer Upper" host Joanna Gaines asks help from fans to stop false rumors

Host of the popular HGTV reality show "Fixer Upper" Joanna Gaines took to social media Saturday to seek the aid of fans in stopping a false rumor from spreading. The rumor falsely claims that Gaines will be leaving the show to start a skincare and makeup line.

"There have been rumors floating around about me leaving the show to start a skincare/makeup line," the 39-year old host wrote in a Facebook post, adding, "I wanted to take a minute to let y'all know that it's simply not true." She also posted a photo that says "Joanna Gaines does not have a skincare line."

The host said they have been trying to stop the rumor from some time. She sought help from fans to spread the word by sharing the post and by reporting information about the misleading news to their company's email.

The particular rumor has been circulating for some time, and she, along with her husband and co-host Chip, tried to put an end to it, along with a number of other rumors, back in April. The couple have been the subject of numerous rumors, including leaving the show and expecting another baby.

In a blog post, the couple said, "We've heard it all—from reports of us moving our family to Vegas to us having more or less children than we actually have. So remember, you can't believe everything you read."

"Fixer Upper" is a reality series revolving around the couple's real estate company Magnolia Realty, and their work in helping clients in buy and remodel homes. Once a client selects a house to purchase, they renovate it, with Chip as the lead contractor and Joanna as the designer.

The couple also announced that they are already filming episodes for the fifth season of the show. A half-hour spin-off show titled "Fixer Upper: Behind the Design" was also announced. It will showcase Joanna's creative process in making the designs that are seen in the "Fixer Upper."