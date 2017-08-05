'Fixer Upper' couple Chip and Joanna Gaines open new vacation rental

Chip and Joanna Gaines, the husband and wife tandem that hosts HGTV's popular reality show "Fixer Upper," are opening their second vacation rental called "Hillcrest Estate."

The news was announced by Joanna via her Instagram account last Wednesday.

"Chip and I had so much fun restoring this old Waco icon and cannot wait to welcome guests starting this fall," the designer and reality star said.

Unlike their first vacation rental which can be found in McGregor, the new rental house is located in the heart of Waco.

Instagram/ joannagaines

Joanna also said that they kept the old world charm of the home, which was built in 1903. The Hillcrest Estate is a Greek revival-style home that features seven bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a full kitchen and a washer and dryer. The home sleeps up to 12 people.

The Gaineses purchased the house in 2016 from a couple who had been trying to renovate it for over two decades. Garry and Jane Dossey, the previous owners of the house, had put it on the market for over a year before the celebrity couple bought it.

"My greatest fear was that the house would fall to someone who didn't appreciate it or have the financial resources to continue to care for it," Garry told the Waco Tribune-Herald, adding, "A 110-year-old house needs some care. I think the Magnolia people will have the resources to do it."

The Hillcrest Estate will begin taking reservations on Aug. 8. So far, the couple's realty company, Magnolia Realty, has not revealed the rates for the vacation rental.

The couple recently gave away a free two-night stay at the property for a person and up to 11 guests. The prize also came with a $500 gift card to Magnolia Market and an exclusive rooftop tour of Magnolia.