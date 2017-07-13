'Fixer-Upper' Chip and Joanna Gaines news: Couple celebrates bakery's first anniversary plus their funniest on-screen bloopers revealed
The stars of "Fixer Upper" as well as relationship goals to many, Chip and Joanna Gaines, recently celebrated the first anniversary of their own bakery in an incredibly memorable way. At the same time, their funniest moments on-camera are revealed through the blooper reel of their show.
Just after celebrating the 4th of July, Chip and Joanna Gaines threw a big celebration to commemorate the first year of their own bakery, Silos Baking Co. in Waco. According to Wide Open Country, the stars of "Fixer Upper" threw a party with a rustic-chic theme, fit for Instagram and Pinterest sharing. People were excited to participate in the celebration, as long lines filled the vicinity of the bakery. The guests were treated to many funfetti cupcakes as well as balloons, just like any birthday celebration would have.
Various decorations were draped over the building and the ceiling of the interior was filled with balloons. It is safe to say that the guests enjoyed the event immensely, sharing photos of their experience on various social media platforms.
Meanwhile, many already admire Chip and Joanna Gaines for their strong and steady relationship, both at work and at home. However, many might just love them more after viewing the blooper reel containing the funniest and most adorable moments of the couple on the set of "Fixer Upper."
The bloopers vary from Chip singing along to a Drake song while playing air guitar on a piece of wood, to Joanna's craving for some chocolate. One moment to note is when Joanna tells Chip that he could walk around with a black tooth and still think that he is one of the most handsome and charming guys in the country. Chip has already admitted to being incredibly confident about his appearance, which is something that Joanna loves him for. Relationship goals indeed.
