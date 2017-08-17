Fitbit smartwatch 2017 release date, specs, price news: Leaked photos tease final design, infrared sensors

Shown is Fitbit's first-ever smartwatch, Blaze. Reports claim that Fitbit will release its next smartwatch this year. Fitbit

It looks like Fitbit is taking wearables to a whole new level. Leaked photos claiming to show the final design of the company's first full-scale smartwatch have surfaced online.

Ever since Fitbit's fitness watch Blaze was released, fans have been looking forward to the company's next flagship smartwatch. Now, brand-new leaked photos have given fans a glimpse of what the upcoming device may look like.

The photos obtained by Wareable include a preview of what looks like three color variants of the said smartwatch: a rose gold case with a blue strap, a space gray case with a black strap, and a silver one with a navy blue strap.

Just like the Fitbit Blaze, the as-yet-untitled smartwatch has the same button configuration. It will also have an auto-tracking exercise, heart-rate monitor and near-field communication (NFC) for mobile payments.

On top of that, Fitbit's next smartwatch will reportedly boast a plenitude of advanced technology features from 50-meter water resistance to global positioning system (GPS). It is also said to come with two infrared lights, a longer battery life and more compatible apps.

In a past interview, Fitbit CEO and co-founder James Park said that they were already working on its own app store with a fitness-related and pill-reminder programs. He also expressed his hope to launch the said app store as soon as possible.

"We know there is a lot of interest in our entry into the smartwatch category," a Fitbit representative said in a statement. "We don't have news to share at this time and do not comment on rumors or speculation. We can confirm that development of our smartwatch is on track."

A specific release date has not been given, but the leaked smartwatch will reportedly be available for purchase during the holiday season. It is also believed that the company will provide more in-depth details at the IFA trade show in Berlin, Germany this September.