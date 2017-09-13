Life
Fitbit signs partnership with Dexcom to cater to needs of diabetes patients

Leif Sykioco

Above is a screenshot from a promotional video for Fitbit IonicYoutube/Fitbit official channel

Aside from the long overdue Fitbit smart watch called Ionic, fans of the brand can expect a lot more from their fitness trackers as the company announced a partnership that will help people who are suffering from diabetes.

Fitbit announced that it will team up with Dexcom, a company which specializes in glucose monitoring for people with diabetes to help people better manage their diabetes and get a clearer picture of their health with the device.

"The strength of our brand and our ability to track critical health metrics continuously for up to four days, coupled with Dexcom's market leadership in CGM, present a powerful combination that we hope will help millions of people better manage their diabetes," Fitbit CEO James Park said.

Dexcom President and CEO Kevin Sayer, meanwhile said the partnership will help diabetes patients as it will be both convenient and discreet.

"We believe that providing Dexcom GCM data on Fitbit Ionic, and making that experience available to users of both Android and iOS devices will have a positive impact on the way people manage their diabetes," he said.

But that does not mean that the Fitbit Ionic will have its own glucose monitoring capabilities.

Users will still need their Dexcom device and connect it to their Fitbit app. Users now can easily access their data in their smart watch and track it throughout the day with ease.

Earlier this year, Fitbit finally announced their own smart watch that will rival giants Apple Watch and Android Wear.

TechRadar's James Peckham gave an early review of the Fitbit Ionic and said it could give both Apple and Android a run for their money.

He praised the Ionic's appearance, and called it slick and beautifully designed. He added that the Fitbit Ionic fits comfortably on one's wrist compared to a lot of modern smart watches. However, he criticized it for being expensive despite the limited third-party apps.

The Fitbit Ionic will be available next month and will retail at $299.95.

