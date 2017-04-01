Fitbit Alta HR updates: A good all-around health tracker launched

Fitbit has recently launched its newest and slimmest wearable called Fitbit Alta HR. Considered an upgrade of last year's Fitbit Alta, the new smartwatch comes with a continuous heart rate monitor that tracks activities and sleep patterns.

The newest and most unique feature of the Fitbit Alta HR is the Sleep Stages. The new built-in software tracks the sleep patterns of the user in a more detailed manner. It informs the wearer of how long one's sleep is and is further broken down into different stages such as light sleep, deep sleep, rapid eye movement (REM), and even the time the user is awake.

Fitbit Alta HR uses the collected data and patterns to give insights into how one's overall health can be improved. For example, the device can indicate that the user was able to sleep about 20 minutes more on the day he ran. With this, the user can make more informed choices, that is, to run on more days of the week in order to get longer and more quality sleep.

Of course, like any other wearable device, Fitbit Alta HR also tracks the activity of the user. Its continuous heart-rate tracker indicates the number of steps taken for a day, including other physical activities involving other body movements such as spinning and yoga. It also comes with reminders to move when the user becomes very stationary for a long period of time.

Aside from the new features, Fitbit Alta HR brings in more convenience with its very slim design and longer battery life. In addition, the user does not have to sacrifice style, as it comes in several band designs such as metal and leather. These may also be switched depending on the occasion.

In a review, CNET believes that the best features of Fitbit Alta HR include the seven-day battery life, the slim design, and the continuous heart-rate tracking. On the other hand, one improvement that the device can have is a water-resistant feature.

Fitbit Alta HR costs $150.