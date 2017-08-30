'Fist of the North Star' updates: New hybrid game to be released by Yakuza studios

"Fist of the North Star" protagonist Kenshiro YouTube/Yakuza Studio

A new version of "Fist of the North Star" is coming to consoles this 2018, according to an announcement by SEGA's Yakuza Studio.

At the Yakuza series live stream on Aug. 26, Toshihiro Nagoshi announced that his team is making a game based on the Buronson and Tetsuo Hara manga "Fist of the North Star." The game will be known as "Hokuto ga Gotoku," a combination of "Fist of the North Star's" Japanese name (Hokuto no Ken) and Yakuza (Ryu ga Gotoku).

The game will also feature an entirely new story that will take place in Eden, also known as "The City of Miracles." Although the final war annihilated much of the world, Eden stood strong and endured. The city has an unlimited supply of water and electricity from the "Sphere City," a relic of the old world that also serves as the city's entertainment district.

The game centers around Kenshiro, who arrives at Eden with the belief that his fiancée Yuria is dead, and yet she is actually alive and living in the area. Following a rumor, he wants to enter Eden and look for Yuria, but the city is closed to outsiders as it has tightened its security.

"Fist of the North Star" will not just have the regular action battles, but also exploration adventures and other activities, such as Kenshiro working as a bartender.

Existing characters of the manga will also be making an appearance, such as Devil Rebirth, Shin, and Rei.

The game will be released exclusively for PlayStation 4 in 2018. More information is set to be released at the Tokyo Game Show 2017 in September.

In addition to "Hokuto ga Gotoku," Yakuza Studio is also releasing "Yakuza: Kiwami 2" to PlayStation 4. The game is a remake of the "Yakuza 2" version, but with new stories and characters. It will officially be released on Dec. 7 in Japan.