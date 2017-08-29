'Fist of the North Star' PS4 release date news: Official launch in Japan by 2018

Gamer fans of the "Fist of the North Star" manga series will be glad to know that the series is not only going to turn into a video game, it will also be coming in 2018. The announcement of the game was made a few days ago by SEGA's Yakuza Studio, and it will be arriving to PlayStation 4 by 2018 in Japan.

The protagonist of the action-adventure game will be Kenshiro from the "Fist of the North Star" series. He will be voiced by the "Yakuza" game voice actor Takada Kuroda. Shying away from the series, the game will feature an entirely new story which will take place in "Eden," the entertainment district of century's end where people's hopes and desires come together.

Players and fans will enjoy exploring and taking part in the action, with play spots that are similar to the "Yakuza" series. The game's story centers on Kenshiro, who arrives at "Eden" believing that his dead fiancée Yuria is actually alive and living there. He wants to enter "Eden" to look for his lady love, but the city is tightly sealed and outsiders are refused entry.

Meanwhile, Yakuza Studio is also bringing "Yakuza: Kiwami 2" to the PS4 as well. This is a remake of "Yakuza 2" that will officially be released on Dec. 7 in Japan for the PS4, and is built with the same engine that created "Yakuza 6: The Song of Life." It will also feature a new story as well as new actors to lend their voices to the characters.

There is also "Yakuza Online," the first title in the new "Yakuza" series that will be available on PC and mobile next year. Much like any game, there will be some micro transactions involved, and the new stories that are featured in this game will follow the events of "Yakuza 6: The Song of Life" with a new character to serve as the game's protagonist.

So far, the release dates are only for Japan. SEGA has yet to announce when it will be coming to the west.