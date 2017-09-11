First 'Destiny 2' DLC entitled 'Curse of Osiris'

"Destiny 2" is now available on Xbox One and PS4. YouTube/DestinyGame

After the worldwide release of "Destiny 2" on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 (PS4) last Sept. 6, fans of the game were shocked to see an alleged leak of the game's first downloadable content (DLC) in the Xbox Store. Dubbed the "Curse of Osiris," many thought it was a mistake, but Bungie, the game's developer, confirmed that the DLC is real.

'Curse of Osiris is not a leak. It's real!" Bungie wrote on Twitter. However, the release date of the DLC was not stated. Many originally thought that the DLC would go live sometime in December. According to the Xbox Store listing, players will only get their hands on the DLC if they spend $34.99 for a season pass. It is quite a bit pricey, but Activision, the game's publisher, stated that the price encompasses the second expansion of "Destiny 2" which is set to go live in 2018.

Although details of the DLC are not that specific, the listing included this description: "Destiny 2 Expansion I: Curse of Osiris continues your Guardian's journey with all-new story missions and adventures set in a new destination, Mercury. Journey through time and space to learn the secrets of Osiris, avert a dark future, and rebuild the ties between the legendary Warlock and his greatest student – Ikora Rey."

Features of the expansion were also mentioned, although they are somewhat vague. In the launch of "Curse of Osiris," players will be able to access new story missions and adventures, explore Mercury and its "Infinite Forest," gain access to competitive multiplayer arenas and wield new weapons, armor, and gear – all of which is commonly expected by avid followers of the game.

As the name suggests, the DLC's story will circle around Osiris. He has been mentioned to an extent in the "Destiny" universe, although it will be his first time to be included in "Destiny 2." Fans hope that more information about the DLC will be revealed soon.